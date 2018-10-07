IT’S YOUR FRESHERS

By Cerian Jones

It’s that time of year: cold nights out, booze, and the inevitable freshers flu. But before Autumn sets in and term truly begins, there’s a lot to do as a newbie at Uni. The students’ union hosts many club nights, especially during freshers week. Check out our What’s On section to see what’s happening this week and head to the Cardiff Students website for more information and tickets! https://www.cardiffstudents.com/freshers18/

The Societies & Volunteering Fair takes place on the 25th & 26th September on the first floor of the Students’ Union. The Guild of Societies and Cardiff Volunteering will be recruiting new members and I highly recommend that you sign up. Volunteering can offer rewarding experiences as well as friendships, and societies are a great way to meet new people outside your course and accommodation with common interests. Here are a few societies you can expect to see at the fair:

Cardiff University Acappellads are looking for new members through all vocal ranges to join them. As part of a Gold Tier Society they have performed in local venues in addition to regional events such as the Best of South West event held in Bristol. They have a lot of exciting plans for the upcoming year! If you’re interested auditions will be held on the 3rd and 4th of October on the 4th floor of the SU.

The Anime Society is a community for people with an interest in Japanese culture. The society hosts events throughout fresher’s week and the rest of the year, including a social at The Vulcan Lounge on the 29th of September at 6PM. They also host fortnightly creative workshops covering a range of skills from origami practice to sushi making, as well as outings such as the upcoming trip to MCM London Comic Con this October.

The LGBTQ+ society, CU Pride is one of the most active societies across the University hosting several socials a week including a variety of different events; there is something for everyone! They welcome everyone regardless of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation. This society has a sense of community like no other, they are so welcoming and really made my fresher’s experience much less daunting.

The Jobs and Skills Fair on the 27th September gives you the opportunity to find out more about earning while you learn. During the event, you will have the opportunity to sign up to Jobshop, a free student employment service.

Of course I highly recommend you go to these events but it’s your fresher’s week, it’s up to you to decide what you do. Nobody will force you to go clubbing if it’s not your idea of fun. All I can do is show you the door to these fantastic opportunities. It’s up to you if you walk through it.