Jazz Society’s Jazz at Christmas!

By Aletheia Nutt

With Christmas fast approaching, I’m sure you have all been inundated with invitations to festive events, and with the addition of Christmas decorations popping up in all over the place, how can you not be getting into that Christmas spirit? If, however, you are like me and have not yet succumbed to the festive frenzy, there is one event on the Societies Calendar that is sure to fill you with plenty of seasonal joy!

Jazz Society’s annual Christmas event, Jazz At Christmas, is just round the corner, an event that appears to get bigger and better each year. On Monday 5th December, at 7pm, Jazz Society will be taking over Y Plas, to put on a ‘relaxed evening of jazzy music’. This evening will be an opportunity for Jazz Society to showcase the talent of not only some of their best society run ensembles; Big Band, Jazz Orchestra, Jazz Choir and Sax Choir, but also some smaller member led groups. Expect to hear Christmas classics, well known jazzy jingles, classic big band repertoire, funk, dixieland, latin and everything in between. A mix of music suitable for both the festive fanatics among us and the seasonal scrooges. Members go free and for non-members entry is only £1, so get your friends together, your best Christmas attire on and head down to Y Plas for a Christmas event not to be missed.

For more information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with any of the Jazz Society committee members, they will be happy to help, or post any queries on the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/334307130262290/