Late Healey winner gives Cardiff third straight win

By Rich Jones at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City made it three wins on the bounce in the Sky Bet Championship after a late goal from Rhys Healey gave them a 1-0 win over Burton Albion at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It appeared the Bluebirds would be left frustrated after a lacklustre display during which they struggled to break down an organised Brewers side.

Yet 22-year-old Healey popped up with his first goal for the club in the 90th minute to ensure they snatched three points.

It is the first time Cardiff have won three successive Championship games since 2015 – and Warnock was delighted with the result.

“That’s probably the best three points since I’ve been at the club,” Warnock said. “”You could see what it meant to us. The celebrations were great and the young lad (Rhys Healey) will remember it forever.

“It’s difficult to do that in the Championship (win three games in a row).”

Healey, who has spent time on loan at Newport County this season, was brought on as a 79th-minute substitute as Neil Warnock gambled by introducing an extra striker.

And the youngster vindicated his decision by appearing in the right place at the right time to divert Kadeem Harris’ teasing cross.

Harris looked Cardiff’s main threat throughout with a lively performance after being promoted to the starting line-up.

The pacey winger demonstrated plenty of skill and trickery to put in some dangerous crosses, although chances were few and far between in a scrappy contest.

The Bluebirds felt they were denied a penalty when Sean Morrison went down under an aerial challenge from Ben Turner in the 55th minute.

It appeared the decision may cost them until substitute Matthew Kennedy won a free-kick right on the edge of the box in the 90th minute.

And despite Rickie Lambert’s strike hitting the wall, the ball bounced to Harris who worked enough space to tee up Healey to nod home the winner and move City up to 16th in the table.

CARDIFF CITY: McGregor 6, Peltier 7, Morrison 6, Bamba 7, Connolly 6, Ralls 5, Gunnarsson 6, Harris 8, Pilkington 5, Hoilett 5, Zohore 6.

SUBS: Healey 7, Kennedy 7, Lambert 6.

UNUSED: Richards, Whittingham, Halford, Murphy.

BURTON ALBION: McLaughlin, Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Flanagan, Naylor, Palmer, Murphy, Akins, Dyer, Sordell.

SUBS: Harness, O’Grady.

UNUSED: Bywater, Barker, Williamson, Mousinho, McCrory.