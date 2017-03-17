Let’s talk about sex, baby

Do we know our bits from our tits?

by George Watkins

Have you ever wondered whether porn stars had cosmetic surgery (as you were greeted by engorged, bobbing body parts?) In light of sex education currently being a hot topic for schools, we decided to have our input.

Everyone’s experiences of sex ed are slightly different, and often fairly entertaining. For me, it was an older teacher awkwardly smoothing a condom on a banana whilst being heckled. What happened, then, when you ask a group of university students a wide range of questions about everything from sexual health to porn? The results are as entertaining as you would expect.

Sex

When asked ‘What three things should you look for with a condom before you open it?’ (a key question asked by our Sexual Health Awareness Group), the answers were generally positive. The right answer is ‘No holes, the standard mark and the expiration date’, and most were nearly there. There were the joke answers (of course), including ‘Bees, the Communist Manifesto and existential dread’.



‘What is the hymen?’ was a confusing one for many of our participants, ranging from ‘a hymn only sung by men’, to ‘thing that breaks in your vagina when you loose your virginity’ (not my spelling mistake). The real answer is that the Legend of the Hymen is pure mythology, in the sense of being a membrane covering the vagina relating to virginity.

The average size of a penis was a tricky one as well, with what you can assume to be the male replies being laced with a slight tinge of angst. The ‘6 feet’ answer contrasted massively with what you can assume to be a female answer in ‘Idk. I’ve only ever been disappointed’. The real answer is between 5.5-6 when erect-if you were waiting with a tape measure, lads.

Asking how long the average heterosexual sex session lasts was always going to be controversial, and sparked huge debate even in the office here at Gair Rhydd. The real answer is the humble 5 minutes, but most of our answers were way out. ‘Not time at all’ was along the right lines, ‘ask yer maw’ not so much, but from the participants who actually tried to answer, they expected between 15-20 minutes on average.

The other controversial question was about the length of time it takes a woman to orgasm. More than a few answers decided that it was practically unattainable, and took pity on their partners, with ‘trick question?’ and ‘infinity, clearly’ lining the answers. The right answer is between 10 and 20 minutes.

Finally came the cringiest and most personal question of the lot: ‘What percentage of women have tried anal sex?’ Ideally stop eating if you hadn’t already put it to one side. The correct response would be 3-33%, but not for our respondents. Leaving aside the expected 69/ 100% answers, the most sensible responses were higher or much lower, with one saying ‘51% (not that they’d admit it)’. Who knew.

Porn

These questions were a bit more lighthearted, and gave some of the answerers the chance to go a bit off piste and show off how twisted their minds worked,

‘What percentage of women in porn have had surgery?’ was one nearly everyone got wrong. The real answer is 80%, surprisingly, with most of our answers sitting under 50%. My personal favourite was ‘69% hehe’. I suppose surgery can range from anything from boob jobs to filler to botox, so perhaps it isn’t surprising to see so many body changes when you’re naked on camera.



What do you think the most popular pornographic search term in America was? Milf, as in a ‘Mum I’d like to fuck’ (slightly more disturbing every second you dwell on it so let’s move on). Our guesses were centred around ‘Lesbian’ and ‘Teen’, with ‘Santa’, ‘Princess Peach’ and ‘Anal Gaping’ also making cameos. There’s a lot more to be looked at and said about search terms worldwide and what it might mean, but let’s move on before I start to dwell on the concept of Super Mario Porn.

Our final question was a joke question (if you wanted to see if the tone could go any lower) with a serious answer: ‘What happens if you watch porn in North Korea?’. Death is the answer, but a fair few responses lashed out at how badly I had phrased the questions, understandably. I’m not too sure of the logistics of the internet in a totalitarian state, so I’m not the expert, but they don’t ‘chop your cock off’ as far as I’m aware, or feed it to Kim Jong-Un as another suggested. While answers like ‘you get horny’ were technically right, I couldn’t give it to them.

So what do we make of a survey like this, (where many responses were as serious as ‘Supreme leader Kim Jong-Un comes to your house and you guys fist bump in a pally kind of way’ to the final question?) Not much, is the obvious answer. What it does show, though, is that if you need reliable information on your sexual health and advice/ guidance about where to go and what you can do, university students aren’t the right people to ask (on the whole). Look below to see what you can do.