Making the most of your student discount

By Kirby Evans

Save yourself some money by taking full advantage of your student status.

Your Cardiff University student card will get you a host of deals, from £14 cut and blow dry at ‘Simon Constantinou hairdressers’ in Cathays, to £3 cinema tickets at Premier Cinema.

NUS and other Cards

For a long time, the trusty NUS card has dominated the scene, if you get yourself an NUS extra card for £12 (or open a bank account with Lloyds or the Bank of Scotland, they’ll give you one for free) it’s definitely worth taking it out with you. Some of the highlights include:

10% off lots of high street brands eg. Topshop

up to 25% off loads of Restaurants including Ask, Zizzi and pizza express (although check the t&c’s beforehand because they’re not valid every day)

On the topic of food, NUS or not, the slug and lettuce do half price everything all day Monday . Definitely worth it.

other discount partners include student beans (35% off dominoes anyone?) and Uni Days (different offers every day, including 50% off Spotify premium) both of which are free to sign up for.

Voucher codes

Make sure when you buy anything on line you google ‘voucher codes for …’ just before you check out. 99% of the time, there is a code or a deal you can use to save yourself some cash. Morrison’s for example, offer a 10% student discount, and with the code VOU3780551 you’ve got another £7 off!

Deals

If you like photos or just want to decorate your room, download the ‘snapfish’ app and you get free photo prints for a whole year!

Sign up to amazon student and get prime for 6 months completely free. (ideal for Christmas)

A sneaky loophole on your 16-25 rail card; order a new one a few weeks before your 24th birthday – if you get the 3 year one, you’re covered until you’re 27. Awesome.

Advice