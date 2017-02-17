Helping others is more than just an activity for volunteering week!

As most of you will probably know, this week (Feb 20th – 26th) is National Student Volunteering Week. Over the course of this week Cardiff Volunteering will be working with our friends at SVC to run a number of exciting events that you can get involved in locally. This is a great time to have a go at volunteering and hopefully you’ll get a lot out of it and want to do it some more ! If that is the case then Cardiff Volunteering run over 40 regular weekly volunteering projects that you can get involved in locally – visit https://www.cardiffstudents.com/jobs-skills/volunteering/our-projects/ or pop into our office on the 2nd floor of the SU to find out more. If you need any more persuading – below are our Top 10 Reasons to Volunteer …

10 reasons why you should volunteer!