Neurotechnology unlocks locked in

By Lucy Sullivan

For paralysis victims, communicative mobility is greatly restricted. However, the first home-use brain implant has enabled a paralysed woman to communicate exclusively through thought. This brain-computer-interface does not require operation from engineers or doctors. The patient is independently in control of the function.

Essentially, this process involves electrodes that are positioned beneath the skull, at the surface of the brain. Signals are then emitted via a wire to a device implanted in the chest of the patient. Consequently, wireless signals are sent from the chest device to an outside computer tablet. This tablet transforms these electrode signals into a ‘click.’

A preliminary trial was recently conducted on Ms De Bruijne, a victim of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) a form of motor neuron disease. She learned to mitigate the device by playing computer games such as whack-a-mole. Eventually, she could manoeuvre the device by imagining moving her hand to trigger a click. Various software’s installed on the tablet meant she could then use the click to access other functions, such as a computer speller to produce words. Ms De Bruijne could produce a signal successfully on the first day of the trial. Six months later, she attained a 95% control accuracy.

In an interview with ‘New Scientist’ Nick Ramsey at the Brain Center of University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands said “The system really works. It surprised us.”

Currently, the devices’ communicative output duration is slow- multiple minutes must pass prior to word formation. Initially, 50 seconds passed before letter selection, however with training the patient reduced this to 20. Encouragingly, expected technological advancements should permit the next volunteer to navigate the device much faster. Assets of this future upgrade include predictive text, to maximise communicative efficiency.

Additional benefits of the device include that it is less invasive than traditional deep brain stimulation, a Parkinson’s disease treatment. Conversely, it is more intrusive than external methods such as an EEG Cap but considered more effective. Prior to the new interface, the patient relied on an eye tracker to communicate basically. This device was dependant on daylight, which is variable and therefore unreliable. Moreover, devastatingly, one in three people who suffer from ALS lose their eye sight. For ALS victims, a sight reliant device is simply not practical.

Since being fitted with the new device Bruijne informed ‘New scientist’ reporters that she is “more confident and independent now outside.”

Quintessentially, the new implantable prototype has both advantages and disadvantages. Its intermediate level of invasiveness reduces bodily stress for patients. Pleasingly to potential candidates, it is also less visible. Furthermore Ramsey rendered the device “affordable” and “simple.” Unfortunately, this accounts for the issue that complex tasks cannot be performed with the device. For example, controlling robotic limbs.

Ramsey told the ‘New Scientist’ that “There’s a limit to the amount of information you can get.”

Regardless, the brain implantable prototype undoubtedly provides the substance of freedom for paralysis sufferers, a form of free speech.