New railway station and business park set to open in Cardiff

Plans have been announced to open a new business park in Cardiff, which could provide employment for 15,000 people.

Cardiff Parkway Business Park will also host a new railway station, which will be named ‘Cardiff Parkway’, and will run trains to Cardiff and Newport, however it has been suggested that services may be expanded to include Cardiff Airport and London in the future. The station will be part of the South Wales Metro plan, first announced last year.

The park would focus on science and technology, in the research and development sector, and will bring together many different firms and business from inside and outside Cardiff.

One of the people behind the proposed development is Nigel Roberts, of NRP and Paramount Office Interiors. He spoke to BBC News about Cardiff Parkway Business Park:

“It’s been eight years in the planning. It’s been in the [Cardiff] local development plan since January when it was announced. You can’t just build a train station without a lot of planning.

“You have got to have commitments from Network Rail, and from the train operating companies that their services are going to stop there.”

He also said: “We have signed options with seven different families of farmers [who own the land] so we have secured options on the land for the next 12 years.”

Mr Roberts insists that the station could be open by 2020, saying: “We put the bid in on Friday. We’re now continuing with the Welsh Government to put the detail in on the station design.”

The 176-acre, 7.7M square feet business park will also contain a 1,600-space car park and a bus station. It will be situated south of St Mellons business park in North East Cardiff.