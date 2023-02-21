Nicola Sturgeon announces her Resignation

Katherine Seymour/ Head of Politics

Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to resign last week with the statement: “In my head and my heart, I know that time is now. That it is right for me, for my party and for the country. And so today I am announcing my intention to step down as first minister and leader of my party.” The resignation occurred in the middle of recess – a shock to many, including reporters, some of whom reporting on their holidays.

In her resignation speech, the First Minister spoke of expectations placed upon her: “A first minister is never off duty. Particularly in this day and age, there is virtually no privacy. Ordinary stuff that most people take for granted, like going for a coffee with friends or for a walk on your own, becomes very difficult.”

Sturgeon, Scottish First Minister since 2014, made the announcement on the 15th of February saying that she knew instinctively that it was time to go. Many have also pointed out the political challenges affecting the final stages of her leadership, including the British Government’s use of Section 35 to try to block the Scottish Parliament Gender Recognition Act. Furthermore, there were conflicts within the SNP around her proposals to treat the next General Election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence.

Many praised her openness on the toll which the job can take while some said that the speech was too centred around her as an individual rather than Scotland, referencing the fact that 'I', 'me' and 'my' were used 153 times in the speech. 'Scotland' was only mentioned 11 times.

This has been linked to a wider point that women in politics are compared far too often. Notably, these two resignations being close together in time have sparked some sexist abuse from a small minority of social media users

There were also comparisons made between Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern. She was asked if there was enough in the tank by Laura Kunessberg and others following Ardern's resignation to which she responded that there was plenty left despite the fact that she was likely pondering her resignation at this point. This has been linked to a wider point that women in politics are compared far too often. Notably, these two resignations being close together in time have sparked some sexist abuse from a small minority of social media users. For example, some have argued that the two women resigned because they became burned out in the job has proven that they shouldn't be at the top of politics. However, many have praised the women for recognising that they cannot go on any longer and stated that there is no evidence that this affects women more than men, rather the women have been more open.

During her time as First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon led Scotland through the pandemic and saw four Prime Ministers during her leadership of the country.

Her legacy on policy has been questioned. One of her main aims (closing the educational attainment gap between wealthier and poorer students) has arguably not been met. On the country's literacy ratings, Scotland's score has fallen from 526 in 2000 to 504 in 2018. Attainment in maths has also fallen from 524 in 2003 (the first year it was tested) to 489 in 2018. However, her status as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community has been cited as one which many will champion when thinking of her legacy as leader.

There have been few formal announcements on those hoping to be her successor but those confirming their bid to replace Sturgeon: Kate Forbes, who has been criticised for some views which she has as a result of her strong religious principles, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, and MSP Ash Regan, who resigned from cabinet over the Gender Recognition Bill. Sturgeon has not endorsed any candidate but did make a joke on Twitter after Andy Murray tweeted “Interesting vacancy. Was looking to get into politics when I finish playing” to which she responded “I know I said I wouldn’t endorse anyone as my successor, but…”

Image by First Minister of Scotland via Flickr. Image Licence can be found here. No changes have been made to this image.