No house? No problem!

It can be difficult trying to sort out where you’re going to live next year; many of your friends may already have done so. Perhaps you’ve lived in a house share already and decided it is not for you, or have fallen with the friends you currently live with, but luckily there are other options available.

If you are still looking for somewhere to live next year and would like to be with fellow students, there are a few options. Spareroom.com advertise rooms available over a given time period, and has become a lifesaver for students as those looking for a flatmate, as they are able to distinguish their exact preferences. This hopefully means you’ll be paired up with housemates who are likeminded people you can relate to and will cause less arguments and friction.

The University offer a similar matching up service. If you have found somewhere to live next year with others but someone decides to drop out, to avoid paying their share of the rent, you can list this at the university residences offices. This facility means those looking for a place to live next year can see your property listed, and contact you if they are interested in living with you. It is important to keep in mind that this service is only available to enrolled students.

Alternatively, it might be that you have found people to live with but not a location yet. The University recommends starting with the student letting agency, the keyword being student, as they aim to keep costs low and don’t even charge an agency fee. The only problem is they tend to have limited places available, so if you didn’t get to them at the start of the year, you may have to approach other agencies so be sure to properly look at the reviews and choose an agency wisely.

If you and your potential housemates are worried about finding somewhere before the ‘good ones’ are gone, bear in mind that properties are put up all year round and while you may miss one, a similar will pop up as long as you don’t leave it until moving day. If you have concerns about which agencies are reliable and recommended to students, you can seek support and get a variety of resources about local agencies from the Student Support Centre.

There is, however, another option; If you have decided you’d rather live alone or at least have a bit more space; you could go for a private accommodation such as those offered by HelloStudent and Eclipse. There are many private student accommodations available in Cardiff, where you can have a studio room or a room in a small 3-4 bedroom flat, quite often other perks are included such as access to on-site gyms, game and cinema rooms and other facilities. This is also a good option if you have decided to live with a few friends as most of these places do their best to accommodate friends together on request. The only down-side is that these places do tend to be more expensive than a house-share. Eclipse is offering their cheapest room at £137 a week, Cardiff University have determined that the average weekly rent including bills is £87.82, so the difference is substantial but the lack of needing to sort bills or contents insurance may be worth it for some.

Whilst it may seem to be a panicked haze currently, there is no need to worry as with these useful tips you will be able to find a house in no time, whether its a group of you or you’re flying solo. People may be sorting there houses out thick and fast but there’s no need to worry, there are plenty of houses in Cathays, and you will be living in one of them next year, wherever it may be.