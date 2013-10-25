Pole fitness banned in Swansea

There has been great concern among university pole societies throughout the country since the NUS stated last February that it wanted to ban all pole dancing societies. Swansea University Students’ Union have taken it upon themselves to ban their own Pole Fitness Society.

The Swansea University Pole Fitness Society (SUPFS) has argued that the grounds on which the ban has been enforced are stereotypical and uninformed. The Union’s Board of Trustees have rebutted, “[the Society] did not meet the criteria needed to be accepted [as an Official Union Society]”, and took a rather right wing view, stating, “Can we separate ‘pole fitness’ from ‘pole dancing’? We believe you cannot, because whatever you name it… you are still participating in the social context of what the pole represents.” They also added, “Pole dancers are almost always women, and watchers are almost always men”, a sweeping comment, especially considering that the SUPFS also welcomes males members.

The Society’s counter argument stated, “We feel your actions are against equal opportunities and that you are merely discriminating against a society on the basis of ignorance and misplaced stereotypes”. They also argued that the Union accepts cheerleading societies, which are often seen as sexist; our own Union has only just started accepting male members to the Cheerleading Squad this year. Furthermore, the Union has accepted societies that encourage binge drinking, and allowed some societies and sports clubs to take part in, and produce naked calendars where, naturally, fewer clothes are worn than in Pole Fitness.

Despite these very strong counter arguments, the vote by the SUSU Board of Trustees to ban the society was unanimous, however, the Society is continuing to run itself unofficially, without the support of Swansea Union.

Of course, the Swansea University Women’s Officer also supported the decision; when the Union slates the Society for being degrading to women and, “inextricably linked to the multi-million pound sex industry”, how could she not?

Public opinion is divided on this topic, and it only takes a quick Google search to work that out. Many search results praise pole for being ‘empowering’ and a ‘good way to keep fit and improve core fitness’, whilst others condemn it for being ‘degrading’ and a gateway to the ‘sex industry’. There are some results that suggest that pole should achieve ‘official sport’ status, and could even be headed to Rio in 2016 for the Olympics.

If officials are worried about the activity becoming a ‘gateway’, then perhaps the Union should ban talent scouts from visiting the societies, rather than banning the pole clubs themselves, in order to break links and connotations with the sex industry, whilst still allowing the students to enjoy their activity.

What’s more, if this fear of pole being a ‘gateway’ is such an issue, then the ‘Miss Pole Dance’ championships, which publicise pole on an international level, ought to be addressed and banned too. If students are being banned from using a pole to get fit, then surely the women who take part in these beauty pageant-style ‘championships’ could be seen to be conforming to gender stereotypes?

The origins of pole fitness can be found around eight hundred years ago, when men used two poles to perform stunts from a height. However, since the eighties, poles have been incorporated into more erotic routines, having been used in Burlesque dance in the fifties. So if proper education and awareness were promoted, and pole sport was stripped back to its roots, maybe it would be more credible in the eyes of a Students’ Union.

Hannah Taylor