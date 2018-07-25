Professor Scully appointed as new head of politics department

The leading academic, author and researcher will take over as head of the department from September.

by Gareth Axenderrie

Professor Roger Awan-Scully has been announced as the new head of Cardiff University’s politics department.

Scully is a leading academic and researcher in Welsh politics and the fields of political representation in the European Union and devolution in the UK.

In a tweet, Professor Scully said: “[I am] pleased to be able to confirm that, from September, I will become Head of Department for Cardiff Politics. Very glad to have the support of so many terrific colleagues.”

Scully, a Welsh speaker, was educated at Lancaster University and the University of Durham, before gaining a PhD from Ohio State University.

He lectured in European Politics at Brunel University between 1997 and 1999, before joining Aberystwyth University the following year.

Following a move to Cardiff University in March 2012, Scully became Acting Director of the Wales Governance Centre for the academic year 2016/17.

As well as acting as Principal Investigator for the 2011 Welsh Referendum Study and the 2011 and 2016 Welsh Election Studies, he is also responsible for the Welsh Political Barometer – the only regular public opinion polling conducted in Wales.

In December 2017, he was named Political Communicator of the Year by the Political Studies Association (PSA).

Earlier this year, he launched his latest book. The End of British Party Politics addresses the recent fragmentation of the political system and the unity of Great Britain.

Scully takes over a department that ranks 47th in the Guardian’s University league table 2019 for politics, with student satisfaction rated at 80%. That places it third in Wales, below Swansea and Aberystwyth who occupy 17th and 18th place respectively.