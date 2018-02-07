Radio 1 are coming to Swansea

And they're bringing Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift with them

Radio 1 have announced that their 2018 Big Weekend festival will be taking place in Singleton Park in Swansea, as part of the wider Biggest Weekend, taking place across the country. So far, the only two headliners that have been announced are Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

The event forms part of the wider BBC Radio Biggest Weekend across the country, with some commenting that it attempts to fill the void left by a lack of Glastonbury Festival this year. Other locations include the War Memorial Park in Coventry, Scone Palace in Perth, Scotland, and the Titanic Slipways in Belfast. Noel Gallagher has already announced he will be appearing in Perth for BBC Radio 2.

The festival will begin on the 26th of May, finishing the following evening, with tickets going on sale on the 12th of February, with Cardiff included in the catchment area. The price has been announced as a mere £18. Ticket allocation is done by pots, with local residents receiving the first set of tickets, with Cardiff being included in the Swansea catchment area. Then the remainder are opened up for general sale. For more information, visit the BBC Radio 1 website.