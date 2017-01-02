Ralls claims vital victory for Bluebirds.

By Shaun Davey at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City got off to a stunning start to 2017 with a vital 1-0 victory against play-off chasers Aston Villa at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff were looking to get their Championship campaign back on track after a rocky 2016. But, after dwindling attendances at the CCS, The Cardiff fans were back in full support in the bank holiday sunshine for the visit of fallen premier league giants Aston Villa.

Cardiff started off the brighter and were dominant in the opening stages without really troubling Villa keeper Mark Bunn. However, after some poor goalkeeping led to a Cardiff corner, the first goal was scored rather fortunately. Pinball in the Villa box led to an old-goal mouth scramble with Villa struggling to clear their lines, and some comical defending meant Joe Ralls steamed in unmarked at the back post to side foot the ball home past a hopeless Bunn.

In truth, Cardiff should have doubled their lead on the half hour mark when Kadeem Harris spurned a great chance to make it 2-0. Good work down the left from Lee Peltier opened up space to pull the ball back across goal to a wide-open Harris who blazed over from 6 yards with the goal at his mercy. The visitors were nullified into creating half chances but were denied what would have been a certain goal on 38 minutes when Sean Morrison brilliantly hooked the ball away with a last second clearance to divert the ball away from the path of McCormack who would have certainly had a tap in at the back post. The home side then rallied and should have doubled their lead before the break. Kenneth Zahore spurned two great opportunities for the bluebirds. First, the Danish striker was unlucky to find the net when his volley cannoned off the bar and then Villa got back to clear the ball off the line from Joe Bennett. He then found himself clear through on goal but he dithered with the ball and allowed Amavi to get back and block his goal bound shot with Bunn beaten.

After the interval, Steve Bruce was forced into made two attacking changes. Aaron Tshibola and Gaby Agbonlahor were brought on to spice things up in attack and replace the ineffective midfield duo of Gardner and Westwood who had been very ominous and lacked any real attacking threat in the first half. That pattern continued and after a scrappy start to the second half, it was Cardiff who could have doubled their lead. A great interception by Aaron Gunnarson allowed the Iceland international a clear path on goal, with only the defender and keeper to beat, however his shot fizzed just wide of the post. Some dubious free kick decisions by referee Andy Davies nearly allowed Villa a route back into the game, on 63 minutes he awarded a free kick on the edge of the Cardiff penalty area and former Cardiff striker Ross McCormack stood up to take and whipped a venomous free kick that was well tipped on to the bar by Murphy. The Cardiff keeper was then called upon again two minutes later, this time to deny Agbonlahor with a strong palm out for a corner. The Midlands side had their tails up and where on the push for an equaliser. Brian Murphy was then called into another great stop on 71 minutes as he brilliantly denied former England international Agbonlahor, again from close range with the ball just looping over the bar for a corner, when it could have easily trickled over the young goalkeeper and into the net. Villa huffed and puffed for an equaliser and could have been awarded a penalty with ten minutes to go when Alan Hutton raced clear and looked to be bundled over by Kadeem Harris with a clumsy challenge in the box, but the referee looked at his assistant and the flag stayed down. But Cardiff held on and run the clock down, (much to the annoyance of Steve Bruce on the touchline) and as the full time whistle blew a ferocious raw echoed around the Cardiff City stadium, with the home fans knowing this was a vital three points in their quest to beat the drop. The bluebirds now move up to 19th with a game in hand against the chasing pack.

Attendance: 21,391