Rap-unzel: an awful production… oh no it wasn’t!

I remember the first time I went to a panto when I was younger, there was something about a golden egg, people in drag, and unless I was missing the point a whole lot less genital based humour than the Act One’s 2016 Pantomime Rap-unzel that I saw last night.

With an original production on the cards, written and Directed by Emily Broad, and co-directed by Poppy Parker, what we were presented with was a typical panto yet with the twist of the main character Rapunzel (Claire Totten) losing her voice and not being able to sing, and goes on a quest to get her voice back, all whilst being chased down by her Mother – Mother Julie Andrews (Rebecca Goldie). Joined by a mixed array of characters, from the skate gear clad Robyn (Erin Doherty), the randy and uncouth Aladdin (Sam Fawcett), and Dick Van Dyke (Alex Johns).

All narrated periodically by the five Dynamics: Stentato, Sforzando, Crescendo, Piano, and Mezzo Forte (Ashley Boyle, Rosie Towle, Laura Martin, Immy Skinner, Georgia Tapp), who were outstanding, the interplay of the five of them and constant flow back and forward was consistently on point. Huge shout out to the Rosie Towle’s French horn solo part way through the second act, which caught me off guard but I can’t say I didn’t love it

Andrea Gaini also made his Act One debut with the star role of Queen D, the Fairy Drag Queen, which was hilarious, and suitably Ru Paul levels of fabulous. Credit must also go to Emily Jones, Sophie Callery, Rhian Peake, Oni Ngonadi, and Theo Majcher for their extra roles, or as they are quoted in the programme – “Ass-istant”.

Shout out as well to co-director Poppy Parker, for her excellent portrayal as a series of signs throughout the production, telling us when to adequately applaud or boo, and also to audience member Liz Clements, whose consistent heckling and inappropriate jokes seemed to give the cast something to work into, which to their credit they did, and she was got back once the audience participation came about, and all of a sudden she was singing Elvis to the backing music of a ukulele and an audience all with kazoos.

It’s tough to find flaws in Act One productions, and picking them out in a review like this sounds pretentious but it would be wrong to ignore. The first act felt a little shaky at parts, with a touch of first night, first act nerves definitely setting in at this point, and at points it became hard to hear certain songs or singers, which can sometimes throw the flow of enjoyment. Credit to the tech team (James McNeil on sound, and Byron Jones on lighting), because it was relatively flawless, and in a new venue (Pulse– like they knew exactly what I wanted) that’s impressive.

Overall, other than Hardcore24, it is the first production of the year. It set it off on a good path. Good luck to the rest of the performances, congratulations to all the behind the scenes crew. Keep watching the rest of the fantastic productions yet to come from Act One!