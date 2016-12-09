Rugby Club raise mammoth amount for Foodbank

By James Lloyd

Cardiff University Rugby Club took time out of their busy Winter schedule to raise money and collect food donations for Cardiff Foodbank.

The organisation works to distribute food to those in financial difficulty in Cardiff and provide families and individuals short term, emergency supplies. The Cardiff branch are part of a nationwide network, that is supported by the Trussell Trust.

And the rugby club raised £100 for the foodbank and collected a whopping 253kg worth of food for the cause on Wednesday.

A number of the players volunteered outside the Students’ Union as other students and by-passers did their bit to donate to the cause. The club then visited the Cardiff Bay based foodbank to pass on what they raised.

Head of Rugby Alun-Wyn Davies hailed the members of the club: “It’s fantastic really. It’s great to give back to the community, and that is what it’s all about, doing the right thing. I’m extremely pleased with everyone for Wednesday, and will be doing more work in and around the community very soon.”

Chairman Chris Williams echoed Davies’ thoughts adding: “Homelessness is a real issue in Cardiff, and as a rugby club, we wanted to play our part in helping the community in combating this issue, especially before Christmas.

“We were very humbled by the generosity of both students, staff and members of the public on Wednesday. We hope that their kind actions will go some way to helping the less fortunate over the next month.“

Charity Officer Owen Clemett said: “The staff at the Cardiff Foodbank work tirelessly all year round to provide the most desperate in our society with food on their plates. Coming up to Christmas, it is their busiest time of the year and CURFC are very please to support them as much as possible.”

And on the pitch there were even more reasons to be cheerful, as the men’s first team battled hard to edge University of West England, 16-13. Dan Brooks bagged the only try, with Conor Graney adding eight points from the boot. Finn Robjohn also got in on the act with three points off the tee, capping off a strong winter in the Premiership South for the Red Men, where Cardiff sit 2nd, level on points with Bristol.