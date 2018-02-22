Shipping containers will be used as affordable homes

New affordable houses will be built in shipping containers

By Luca Peluzzi

A new housing scheme has been given permission by Cardiff Council, hence Cadwyn Housing Association will create 14 homes in shipping containers on a Bute Street in Cardiff.

They will be placed on unused land where the former PDSA building was built.

The project is planned to include seven one-bedroom containers and seven two-bedroom containers as well as a warden’s office.

The containers will be used as a temporary accommodation while families wait for a more permanent housing solution or by homeless people who cannot afford other options.

Moreover, containers are thought to offer a chance to get on the housing market to householders that find difficult to afford a proper house.The developer stated in council papers: “The proposed refurbished modular container units offer an important opportunity to utilise prime development sites, in advance of more permanent forms of affordable residential development.

“Importantly, these modular units can be re-used when they are no longer required meaning they are versatile, low-cost, sustainable and beneficial to enable prompt delivery of affordable accommodation where in short supply.”

The plan details some of the features that the containers will have: they will be stacked two high with external staircases, varying in colours. Solar panels will be put on the roofs, however, no parking is included.

Similar ideas to tackle homeless people and those in need have been already proposed in cities such as Bristol and Newport in recent years.