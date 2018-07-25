Simon Thomas AM resigns after being arrested “on suspicion of possessing indecent images”

By Rhys Thomas

Welsh Assembly Member Simon Thomas has resigned with immediate effect after being arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images.

Thomas, 54, represented Mid and West Wales in the Assembly for Plaid Cymru and was Member of Parliament for Ceredigion from 2000 to 2005.

Assembly Presiding Officer Elin Jones confirmed his resignation, issuing a statement that “the Llywydd has received a letter of resignation from Simon Thomas with immediate effect.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “An individual from Aberystwyth has been arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images”, adding “The individual has been released on police bail for 28 days.”

Plaid Cymru chair Alun Ffred Jones said: “Plaid Cymru has received Simon Thomas’ resignation as a member of the party.

“We are aware of a police investigation into allegations of a serious offence.

“Due to that ongoing investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time”.

Thomas is married with two children and lives in Aberystwyth. He deleted his website and Twitter account earlier this morning.

Helen Mary Jones, as the next Plaid candidate on the Mid and West Wales regional list, is slated to replace Thomas.