Skincare on a budget

By Sarah Harris

There are a number of factors that can make your skin a nightmare to deal with at University. The constant stress, the greasy take-away food you were supposed to swear off months ago and not to mention that fact that you’re probably now an alcoholic. It’s almost like university was invented to torture your skin. Here are a few little tips that help me keep my skin clean and looking fresh through the year.

1. Water – It may seem obvious but many people seem to neglect the fact that hydration is key to keeping your skin healthy. Drinking the right amount of water helps with digestion, circulation and excretion. You need to bear in mind that your skin is 64% water so instead of buying that Diet Coke with your meal deal next time, maybe carry around a bottle of water with you to not only keep you hydrated but also make sure your skin doesn’t get dry and flakey as the weather changes.

2. Exfoliate – I can’t tell you the amount of times I’ve been discussing my skincare regimen with my friends and it always shocks me when people say they’ve never exfoliated. Exfoliating removes all the gross, dead skin cells on the outer layer of your skin and is essential ATLEAST once a week to keep your skin glowing and to ensure you don’t end up with dry patches. It’s also super easy to whip up your own natural, chemical free exfoliator at home that not only allows you to save a few pounds every month but also can be used all over your body (Tip – use this before shaving and after for super, silky and shiny skin). Just mix together a few spoons of granulated sugar with coconut or olive oil and voila.

3. Routine – Having a skin care routine is important. People always underestimate the amount of care your skin actually needs. Along with exfoliating, you should also use a daily face wash to rid your skin of any dirt and also tone your skin to avoid pigmentation. I know it all seems like a lot of hassle but taking 5 minutes out of your day is worth it in the long term. If you want to add a little fun to the mix, you can add a quick facemask to your regimen. Not only does it make your skin that tiny bit softer, but it also calls for some fun pamper nights with your housemates and a lot of hilarious photo opportunities.

4. Dr. Bronner’s Castile Soaps – This is my secret weapon and you all should be glad that I’m sharing it with you. If you’ve heard of Dr. Bronner you’ll know how fabulous his face wash is and how many uses it has. Supposedly it has over 30 uses from shampoo to dish washing liquid but I use it as a daily face wash, and since I started using the product 3 years ago I’ve seen a huge improvement in my skin! You can get the produce from TK Maxx for under a fiver, which is great value considering a bottle usually lasts you half a year.

I know in the heat of coursework and exam preparation, a lot of people tend to neglect their skin but tend to your skin now in order to save you from stressing out last minute the morning of a house party!