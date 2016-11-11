Society Spotlight applications open

If you’re looking to get some top notch publicity for your society, why not apply for Society Spotlight? For the last half a semester, I’ve been visiting some of the finest societies the SU have to offer, having a go and then reporting back to Gair Rhydd about the sort of things they get up to.

This is aside from Milly’s society of the month awards, and in some ways a little different from a member of the society writing a piece themselves. This is because the Society Spotlights give an outsider’s look at the society, where students can get a feel of how it actually feels to attend a session. Of course, it still counts toward your Silver Tier, as would any article about your society that gets published in Gair Rhydd.

First time around, I visited Debating society and took part in a judging panel to decide who won a debate. Second, I watched some great stand-up with Comedy. Next, I went along and did some rock climbing with the mountaineering club, alongside the scouts and guides. Most recently, I played some exciting indoor Airsoft with Airsoft society up in Gloucester. You can look back on the societies which have got the Spotlight treatment so far on the website:

http://cardiffstudentmedia.co.uk/gairrhydd/archives/category/societies

Now, I’m looking for society committees to get in touch and invite me along to try out their activity. If you think your society has a great event coming up, or even just a regular meeting, invite me along and I will do my best to tell Gair Rhydd readers exactly what it is your society is all about.