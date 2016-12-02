Spotlight: English and Creative Writing hold charity Open Mic Night

On Tuesday 29th, the English Literature and Creative Writing Societies joined forces to host a night of poetry and storytelling at Ten Feet Tall. Students of all disciplines stepped up to the plate to read heart-felt expressions of love, hate, laughter, and in the case of one Bob Wigin, the stressful subject of playing Metroid Prime for hours on end.

There were some incredibly “meta” works on display, including one from Creative Writing’s Owen Jones, who told a story about storytelling in a room above a bar where he didn’t know how to use the microphone and didn’t quite know it off by heart- creepy indeed. Millie Goadby told an even scarier story about a cheating husband, though the exact workings of the story really crept up on me. Even CUTV’s Charlie Knights was there to inject some passion and humour into proceedings. Poppy Jennings also told a raunchy kind of tale in her poem, describing “every breath that passes between her breast and his sinking chest”- a breathless rhythm simulating the described situation.

The storytelling went on late into the night, with more than a few members starting to drift off by the end. Sanja Dragojlov, president at Creative Writing Society, enjoyed collaborating with English Lit, saying its members were “friendly, enthusiastic and outgoing… overall a very successful event.” The aforementioned Bob was just happy to see so many people at the event.

The evening was held in aid of Heads above the Waves, a Cardiff based charity which helps young people with depression. They were given a moment to plug their site, which sells stylish merchandise to support awareness of mental health problems amongst youths like ourselves: you can find it at hatw.co.uk. Meanwhile, the English and Creative Writing societies will no doubt be looking to put on similar events in months to come, following the success of the first- so there’s no better time to start putting your thoughts to paper!