Spurs Show it’s Not About the Money

For the first time in history, the Premier League transfer deadline closed before the season started.

After a vote which saw clubs vote 17-3 in favour of altering the deadline, teams had until 5pm on Thursday, the day before the 2018/19 season kicked off, to make their final changes until the January transfer window.

Deadline day saw more records broken – most notably, Chelsea’s record signing of Spanish goalkeeper, Kepa, for an astonishing £71million.

Wolves have been attracting significant attention due to some of their impressive business which includes internationally recognized stars such as Euro winners Rui Patricio and João Moutinho.

Furthermore, West Ham have been very active with the additions of Jack Wilshere from Arsenal and Brazilian starlet Felipe Anderson.

However, a side going under the radar mainly because of their lack of activity, is Tottenham Hotspur.

Since the introduction of the new TV deal a few seasons ago, Premier League clubs have rejoiced in the enhanced spending power they have received. What we have seen is the increased expenditure from the teams in England’s top division with a focus on buying and replacing players for immediate success.

With not even one transfer in this year’s summer window – the first Premier League side ever – Spurs have persisted with Mauricio Pochettino’s philosophy of developing young home-grown players. Looking at this Tottenham squad, the familiar faces of Harry Kane, Dele Ali, Eric Dier and Danny Rose have all helped cement Spurs’ place amongst the countries best.

The squad has been improving year-on-year and constantly narrowing the gap between the two Manchester clubs, Liverpool and the London teams around them who have overshadowed Tottenham for many years.

In the last three seasons, Spurs have finished 3rd, 2nd and 3rd and just haven’t quite had the consistency to finish as Premier League champions.

Clearly, manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy with the strength of his squad as he prepares to lead his men into another season where fans and critics are demanding even more.

Is there a case for concern because of the lack of spending?

Absolutely not, as Spurs have never been the type of club to invest heavily into individual players. Astute signings like Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son have developed into first-team regulars without carrying a hefty price tag.

When you compare the spending to the clubs around them, unsurprisingly there is a stark contrast. So far, we have seen Manchester City complete the £60million acquisition of winger Riyad Mahrez, Liverpool spent a then-world-record £67million for goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Chelsea bringing in midfielder Jorginho for a fee that could rise up to £57million.

The recent platform for Premier League success has been to spend, and spend big. Tottenham have gone about things differently and you can’t argue with the results.

The only thing missing is a major trophy, and that has to be the target for the upcoming season.

Without a doubt, Spurs are a club rapidly growing and expanding and the new stadium proves just that. On the pitch, Pochettino has been piecing together a side that not only have been playing together for many years but have been competing at the same time.

Tottenham’s lack of transfer activity is not a lack of ambition, more so a club sticking with its new-found identity of trust and loyalty to its players which has officially put Tottenham Hotspur on the global footballing radar.