Stay cool: Fire Safety 101

Central Cardiff has been identified as the area with the highest number of cooking fires for the last six years. Out of 130 callouts in the last year, 71 were by adults aged 18-25, so students are definitely among those who need fire safety advice. Most accidental dwelling fires are caused by cooking and happen during January and February, so the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are aiming to raise awareness of the risks and share some cooking safety tips.

They have planned a free event with a Ready, Steady, Cook style competition on the 4th February called ‘The Heat Is On’. It’s aimed at promoting cooking safely at home as well as eating healthily. It will be held in the Atrium conference centre next to the University of South Wales building, starting at 6:30pm. BBC Wales’ Derek Brockway will be a Team Captain alongside the Station Commander for Cardiff Central Justin Jones. Made In Cardiff TV will be filming the event and Mariclare Carey-Jones from the channel will be hosting. Cardiff Central fire fighters will be available for a meet and greet before and after the event for advice, and you will have the chance to sample some of the dishes made.

Cooking tips and free food, with some safety advice thrown in to ensure you receive your full deposit? Sounds like a perfect student event. To sign up for the event visit www.swfrstheheatison.eventbrite.co.uk as the event is held on a first-come first-served basis.