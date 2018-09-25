Stormzy funds two university scholarships for two black British students to attend Cambridge University

By Jono Melbourne

Stormzy’s success within the Grime scene is indisputable. He won the ‘Best Grime Act’ at both the 2014 and 2015 MOBO awards, as well as being named an ‘artist to look out for’ in the BBC’s influential sound of 2015 list. Stormzy has reached the pinnacle of musical success in recent years.

The scholarships will provide full payment of the students’ annual tuition fees, as well as a maintenance grant. Unlike others, these fortunate students will no longer need to rely on government or commercial loans.

Stormzy’s decision to fund the scholarships arose amidst a great deal of criticism of Cambridge University for not admitting enough students from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds. A report carried out by the Financial Times claimed certain colleges within Cambridge did not admit any black students at all between 2012 and 2016. Following this, the University appealed to schools and parents to address the issue of misrepresentation within its student body.

In a statement to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Stormzy claimed that, “in school and college I had the ability and was almost destined to go to one of the top Universities. But that didn’t happen for myself, so hopefully there’s another young black student out there that can have that opportunity through my scholarship.”