Student Takeover at RWCMD

For one week in every term, the students at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama are given an opportunity in which to run their own festival of public events. The college facilities are given exclusively to them and through the REPCo scheme entrepreneurial individuals are given a platform to develop key skills that are essential in the arts industry.

Over the past few years these events have ranged from orchestral concerts and musical theatre productions to art and sound exhibitions and productions by the drama students at the college. However what is really special about each of the events is that they are completely student led from beginning to end. REPCo nurtures the creativity of the students, and the business enterprise and talent displayed by the students is of a huge asset to the college.

The process starts with each individual putting forward their idea, taking into account budgeting considerations and how their proposals might attract an audience. These are then in turn reviewed, and select projects that are approved by the student committee are then developed over the following weeks. Through regular meetings the project managers learn about programming and marketing their individual events as part of the REPCo Festival, and how to organise performers and coordinate rehearsals. Later in the term these projects then culminate in a week of public performances in the top quality facilities that are available at the college. Later, many individuals then go on to develop their branding even further and form their own professional performing companies building on their successes made through REPCo.

Next week is the 2017 Spring Festival and is set to be one of the most exciting weeks yet. A wide assortment of events are being held, with established groups; REPCo Sinfonia, Acacella and Profile Piano extending to new audiences and building on their past successes. The Weston Chamber Series showcases a variety of different performances from the music faculty at the college and the week closes with a performance of the infamous Vagina Monologues. A full list of events is available on the college website.

The festival is running from the 20th to the 25th February and student tickets are available for £4 from the Box Office (02920 391391) or online at www.rwcmd.ac.uk_whatson

– Andrew Martin