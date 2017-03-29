Swansea turn to ringers as Welsh Varsity excitement gears up

By James Lloyd

It has been widely rumoured that Swansea University’s Men’s Rugby team have drafted in what only can be called a bunch of ringers for the upcoming Welsh Varsity showdown with Cardiff University.

The two Welsh rivals will lock horns next Wednesday at the Principality Stadium in front of thousands of booze-fuelled student supporters.

But Swansea – who have won the prestigious Welsh Varsity five times from the last seven – will rely on a number of unfamiliar faces if they are going to take the trophy, what is left of it at least, back up the M4.

A Swansea source has confirmed a whole host of changes have been made to the side with the inclusion of some Ospreys academy starlets.

There is known to be tension in the White & Greens camp ahead of the fixture with a number of players unhappy with the squad selection.

It must be an extremely bitter pill to swallow for those players who have grafted and taken sacrifices all year to be dropped at the final hurdle with a once in a lifetime opportunity within their grasp.

It comes in the light of a Gair Rhydd exclusive that the Varsity trophy, won by Swansea last year at the Liberty Stadium, had been destroyed on a tour to Budapest.

Cardiff hit the Swans for six when the two teams last met in February, but it will undoubtedly be a totally different Swansea team that turn up at the Home of Welsh Rugby next week.

The Men in Red, however, have the advantage of utilising a settled squad which has rarely been shifted throughout the course of the BUCS season.

Swansea have a huge burden to carry having won the BUCS Vase earlier this month. And they came out on top against Cardiff at St Helen’s when the teams faced-off in front of a raucous home crowd in November.

Plenty is expected from them, but will they have the nerve and the desire to deliver in the Welsh Capital? One thing is for certain; Wednesday evening will be a cracker.