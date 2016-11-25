Terminally ill cancer patient saved by the “ambulance to the future”?

By Ezinwa Awog

In a historical battle, 14-year-old JS from London (who will go unnamed for legal reasons) was granted her dying wish of being cryogenically frozen. This was done in the hopes of being thawed and re-animated when technological advancements catch up to her dream of living longer and curing her rare form of cancer. However, the quest was no easy feat and even upon accomplishment there were misgivings as ‘the way in which the process was handled caused real concern to the medical and mortuary staff’.

JS was diagnosed with a rare form of Cancer last year and told this August that her illness had turned terminal, consequently, all active treatment was stopped. With no hope of rescue in the hands of today’s science, after extensive independent research, she decided to have her remains cryogenically frozen. The father of JS had serious reservations regarding this procedure due to its moral, ethical, and financial issues and initially refused to co-sign parental consent. This consent was needed from both parents (divorced) as JS was under the age to make a legally recognised will.

Upon her father’s refusal, the young Girl took to the courts – although too ill to physically enter the courtroom, she was represented by her mother and solicitor Frances Judd – and wrote a heartfelt letter to the judge pleading for the chance to ‘live longer’. When the case was brought to the Judge Mr Justice Peter Jackson, her father changed his mind and decided to give his consent for the procedure with the stipulation that he can see the body of his daughter after she died with whom he had been estranged from for 8 years. The request was denied by both the JS and her mother and the Judge ruled in her favour to make her mother (who supported her wish to be cryogenically preserved) the only parent responsible for decisions regarding her daughter’s body disposal.

The highly controversial industry responsible for administering cryogenic freezing calls itself the ‘ambulance to the future’ and rests its entire existence on the hope that the future will hold technological and medical advancements that will be able to revive the dead and cure the currently incurable illnesses. The process was invented in 1960’s and 350 people have since been cryogenically frozen. The remains of JS have been sent to Michigan and are being stored in the cryonics institute at its facility in Clinton Township which also stores dead pets.

Although the case was won and her wishes carried out, with immense help from her grandparents who helped raise the £37,000 needed for the procedure, there was ‘deep unease’ as the doctors described it, surrounding the procedure as the cryonics team were described to have been ‘disorganised and ‘under-equipped’. The mother spent most of her daughter’s last hours stressing over arrangements for the procedure and was said to not have been able to be there for the majority of that crucial time.