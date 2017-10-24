The £600m Cardiff University Regeneration Project

Cardiff University is in the midst of the biggest upgrade in a generation.

By Emma Videan

This £600m campus upgrade will be the biggest that Cardiff University has seen for a generation, and it is an investment into the university’s future. So what’s going to be built with this money? Firstly the £300m ‘Innovation Campus’ project, which seeks to create a huge research space on an old railway yard, has already begun. So far, The Haydn Ellis Building and the Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre (CUBRIC) have been opened and work has been started on the final two buildings.

The Haydn Ellis Building, completed in 2013, houses the renowned European Cancer Stem Cell Research Institute, Neuroscience and Mental Health Research Institutes. The CUBRIC building opened in June 2016 by Her Majesty the Queen and brings together the world-leading experts in brain mapping and imaging.

The latest stage on the ‘Innovation Campus’ will be the Innovation Central Facility and the Translational Research Facility opening in 2019. This campus will also be connected to the Cathays Campus via a planned footbridge.

A further £260m will be spent in order to improve existing facilities and develop new ones to improve the teaching, learning and student experience. This included the new student residence, Talybont Gate. The residence was completed in September 2014 and accommodates 179 undergraduate and postgraduate students. 2014 also saw the opening of the £13.5m Postgraduate Teaching Centre, which makes up part of the Cardiff Business School.

Additionally, work on the new £50m Centre for Student life has been started and the architects for the new Maths and Science Centre have been chosen. They are the National Eisteddfod architecture gold medal winners, Stride Treglown Architects and Adjaye Associates. This 10,000sq/m facility will be completed in 2021.

On the 13th November, contractors have been invited to meet the Campus bidders in order to secure their jobs in building the new Innovation Campus for new builds that are to start in 2018. This campus upgrade is at the heart of Cardiff University’s desire to boost the economic prosperity in Wales.