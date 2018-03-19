The best festivals this summer

As we all know, the biggest and the most popular music festival in U.K. – Glastonbury will not take place this summer, as 2018 is one of the years which the festival owner deems so call “fallow”, letting the ground recover. So, for those who are still wondering which festival should be their go-to this year, I created a chronological list, containing some of the best events happening not only in U.K. but in the whole Europe:

v Isle of Wight, 21-24 of June

This year IOW is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the golden theme and Kasabian, Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher and The Killers as headliners. Also on their bill are The Script, James Bay, Blossoms and Van Morrison. The price of a weekend ticket for students is £175 + booking fee, while day ticket cost from £65 to £75 + booking fee

v Roskilde, 30 June – 7 July

It is one of Europe’s biggest festival and takes place in Denmark. Whilst it can be considered expensive it is the longest of the festivals with 8 days, 6 stages, 130,000 people. This year main acts include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Gorillaz, but also Nine Inch Nails, Cardi B, Khalid and David Byrne. The full festival ticket is 2100 Danish Krone + booking fee which is an equivalent of £250, and a day ticket costs 1050 Danish Krone, which is the equivalent of £125

v Opener Festival, 4-7 July

The cheapest festival on this list is held on the Polish seaside. Over 100,000 people, 4 stages, 4 days and an amazing line-up. At the moment, the announced acts are: Arctic Monkeys, Bruno Mars, Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, Massive Attack and MØ. With a 4-day ticket costing 659 Polish Zloty (£139) and 1-day ticket is 259 Polish Zloty (£54.50).

v Bestival, 2-5 August

First wave of festival line-up includes: Jorja Smith, Rudimental, London Grammar, M.I.A, Grace Jones, Plan B and Mura Masa. Bestival also will host Diplo and Mark Ronson’s brand new project Silk City exclusively for 2018. A student weekend ticket costs £150 + booking fee

v Sziget, 8-15 August

Whilst the most expensive this is arguably the biggest festival in Europe, taking place on an island in Budapest, Hungary with an attendance of over 450,000 people from over 95 countries. Lana Del Rey, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Arctic Monkeys, Kygo, Gorillaz, Chet Faker, The Kooks, Stormzy, Bastille and Mumford & Sons are just the beginning of the line-up. A 7-day pass costs 299 Euro (£265) and 1-day ticket costs 70 Euro (£62)

v Creamfields, 23-26 August

The ultimate electronic extravaganza that attracts an annual audience of 70,000 and this year’s line-up is absolutely massive – The Chainsmokers, Carl Cox, Chase & Status, Diplo, Galantis, Fatboy Slim, Major Lazer, Tiesto, Martin Garrix and many more. For a four-day camping ticket costs £230 + booking fee, while day ticket varies from £85 to £90.

v Reading and Leeds Festival, 24-26 August

Although rock fans called this year’s line-up “incredibly underwhelming” and “absolutely the worst” with announcement of Kendrick Lamar as a one of the main headliners, their list still looks impressive: Panic at the Disco, Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon, Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd, Travis Scott, Courteeners, The Vaccines, The Kooks, Dua Lipa and Skepta are among already confirmed performers. Weekend camping ticket for Reading or Leeds Festival costs £205+ booking fee and day-ticket costs £69.50 + booking fee

Coming to an agreement with your mates about which festival to go to can always be difficult, but hopefully this will help and no matter where you end up you will have a great time. Festivals like “Kendal Calling”, “Wireless” or “Boomtown” have not been mentioned on this list as tickets for them are sold out.