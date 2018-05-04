The forefront of cyber security in our modern society

World leaders from all around the world have to join together to protect modern technologies from becoming the means of threat and harm, says the professor.

By Rimante Bivainyte

According to the University’s professor Andrea Calderaro, leaders from all over the world must unanimously join together to safeguard newest technologies that would not become a threat and harm.

Dr Andrea Calderaro, who is the director of the Centre for Internet and Global Politics, research and focus on internet governance, cybersecurity, cyber capacity building, digital rights and freedoms and the role of the EU in the global internet policy debate. On 4th of March professor was invited to the House of Lords to give testimony on the topic of ‘How is cyber and new technologies impacting international affairs?’. Calderaro mentioned that this was a first conference regarding cyber capacity building and its identification. “Bringing leading academics and policy-makers together will help shape unified strategies to support newly connected countries as they form their digital policy frameworks, and further develop their active role in the overall global internet governance debate,” says the professor.

Here, Dr Calderaro debated the aspect of cybersecurity and its growing impact in Foreign Policy and how it is a challenging governments’ diplomacy and international relations. At this meeting professor said: “We will never be able to develop deterrence strategies by treating cyberattacks as a military attack among states. We rather need to develop cyber diplomacy strategies, aiming at securing the internet as a whole, beyond national borders and sovereignty.”

Moreover, Dr Calderaro noted that the internet, social media, internet of things and artificial intelligence have a great potential and are part of modern life. However, according to him, recent events have showed the ways in which these platforms are used to raise many urgent questions. “Emerging voices from newly connected countries must develop awareness of these issues and have a say. It is vital that those making decisions about how people access the internet work closely to ensure it remains a resource that benefits everyone.”

This year, the Multidisciplinary Conference on Global Internet Governance Actors, Regulations, Transactions and Strategies (GIG-ARTS 2018), which is being chaired by Dr Calderaro, addresses “Overcoming Inequalities in Internet Governance: framing digital policy capacity building strategies”. This conference will be attended by representatives from the European Commission, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Chatham House International Telecommunication Union (ITU), ICANN, UNESCO, DiploFoundation and the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace where they will have an opportunity to discuss how all of these institutions could work together to respond to the issues concerning cyber security. Furthermore, the Centre for Internet and Global Politics is planned to use the conference to discuss early outcomes of two key projects which this centre is contributing to. Additionally, the EU Cyber Capacity Building Handbook, which soon will be released by the European Commission (EC), will be the first time that the EC has provided instructions and guidelines on the development of cyber capacity.