Trump claims terrorist attack on Sweden

By Molly Ambler

Just when you thought that Donald Trump’s actions couldn’t get any more bizarre, his claims surrounding a terrorist attack in Sweden have baffled the world, including the Swedish themselves.

The initial comment was made in his rally in Florida over the weekend stating, “‘You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.”

He went on to add, “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden”,

“They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

In the immediate aftermath of this the Swedish embassy contacted the US State Department asking for an explanation.

A tweet was made later from the Swedish stating, “We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies.”

According to ABC the White House responded stating that Trump was referring to the rising crime figure in Sweden as well as incidents in general rather than any specific incident of the time.

Trump was making these regards as he vowed to protect US borders in his address to his supporters in Florida.

However, naturally social media was somewhat confused by these remarks none more so than the former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt who was quick to point out that there had been no such terrorist attack in Sweden with this tweet, “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

There were more tweets echoing the sentiments of Mr Bildt.

A Swedish librarian was using Sweden’s official twitter account and used it to post this, “No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not [been] any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest.”

Trump later took to twitter in an attempt to clear up his position on the matter.

He stated, “My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.”

The show Trump is referring to, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” showed a report from documentary maker Ami Horowitz and his film detailing immigration and Sweden.

The documentary told that Sweden’s generous immigration policy had shown a rise in crime that the Swedish government had tried to cover up.

However, this is not the first time that the Trump administration had misplaced a comment surrounding terrorism.

His counselor Kelly Conway referred to the “Bowling Green Massacre” that never actually took place and White House press secretary, Sean Spicer referred to a terrorist attack that had taken place in Atlanta, however, he later went on to correct his statement to Orlando.

The Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom welcomed the clarification from Trump, however added, “The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Sweden’s embassies work continuously to disseminate an accurate and fair image of Sweden. Unfortunately, we are seeing a general upward trend in inaccurate information.”

With Trump’s focus on fake news, it is rather ironic that he, himself, is now disseminating this fake news. This does raise questions, however, surrounding his abilities as President.