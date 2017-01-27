Trump inaugurated as 45th president

President Donald Trump has painted a bleak picture of a broken country

By Conor Holohan

While gangs of people overwhelmed with rage ran through the streets of Washington D.C. protesting – in some cases violently – a peaceful transfer of power in a democratic country, Donald Trump made his inaugural speech to Capitol Hill.

Among the crown on the balcony of the Capitol Building were a number of ex-Presidents, and seeing Hillary catch Bill Clinton staring at Ivanka Trump was most certainly a nostalgia trip for some.

Walking out onto the balcony, Steve Bannon, one of the most misrepresented figures in the Trump team looked villainous as the BBC coverage continued to perpetuate unsubstantiated accusations that Mr Bannon is anti-Semitic, homophobic and all the other buzzwords you can think of to demonise someone you disagree with.

Looking much more heroic was the man Bannon plans to take down as soon as possible; Paul Ryan, House Speaker, who managed to maintain a false guise of love for the democratic outcome throughout the ceremony.

On the balcony among the giants of American politics present and past, Donald Trump made clear that the American future was in the hands of the American people. Standing in front of ex-Presidents and others, Trump told Capitol Hill; ‘for too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.’

Since the speech we have seen that the American people will get what they voted for, as Trump has already made good on several of his campaign ambitions with executive orders. He has signed orders which will substantially weaken ObamaCare regulations.

The controversial Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines will go ahead and will be built with American-made steel, also sending a signal that America would no longer be losing business to Chinese companies dumping cheap steel on the markets and undercutting American companies.

America will also leave negotiations for their entrance into the Transpacific Trade Partnership, another of Obama’s legacies Trump is eager to untie and often attacked during his campaign, a deal he thinks is rotten for American companies.

Additionally he signed an order that the Federal Government must stop hiring more employees in a move that shows the start of a rolling back of the size of government at the benefit of the American economy and taxpayer.

Speaking in the Oval Office since the inauguration, Trump announced that if companies left the US and left American workers unemployed, they would be subject to a ‘substantial border tax’ on their product if they were to then sell back into the US. This policy is unlike anything America saw from the Obama administration; the President is standing up to nationally mobile corporations in the interest of the people. That has to be a first for this century surely?

On Capitol Hill Trump said that his administration would be putting America first. The ‘America First’ rhetoric did make many CNN reporters recoil initially due to its use in the 1930s to promote isolationism for America.

However we know now from our man on the inside – right wing rock star, Nigel Farage – that Trump’s America will not be inward looking and economically aggressive just for the sake of it, because the Trump administration is planning on signing a free trade deal with post-Brexit Britain before anybody else.

Theresa May will be the first world leader Donald Trump will meet with and he hopes to sign the trade deal within a hundred days – a very ambitious task considering the timetable for Brexit and the fact that a nation can’t sign a trade deal if it is still negotiating its way out of the European Union. The sentiment, however, is important. Trump’s vision is one that will highly benefit the friends of America, but he will be putting America first.

The UK is not a country that Donald Trump sees as an economic threat, and Trump’s main objective is to bring jobs back to the US so that they can be given to the American worker, not just to shut out any nation with a strong economy.

With the retention of more money within American borders, Trump will be giving the go-ahead to large-scale infrastructure plans based in inner city areas with high minority populations in order to stimulate growth in those areas.

If Donald Trump can bring jobs back to America and build infrastructure, then he is benefitting America first and Americans first. And that is what we should want in a leader. Someone who is internationally pragmatic and understands the need to deal with different countries in different ways, someone who thinks about the citizens within their country before anything else, and puts them at the centre of the big decisions.

Obama has left the white house and with him he will take all of his euro-liberal dreams that are not compatible with American politics.

What’s more, the mainstream media monopoly of morality is finally under siege as Fox News dominated the inauguration coverage was among the most watched in America. It seems that people are sick of hearing that they’re full to the brim with prejudice when they want to see their country prosper, their economy thrive and their laws upheld. As Trump said in his speech; ‘Their victories have not been our victories. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.’