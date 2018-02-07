University launches new sexual violence response campaign

It's called 'It's Not On', and will include sexual abuse and violence

Cardiff University are launching their new campaign, aimed to prevent sexual harassment violence and hate crime on campus. It comes in the light of national sexual abuse and violence awareness week, as well as the media attention surrounding particularly the #MeToo campaign.

It will include a number of events throughout the week beginning on the 12th of February, such as bystander training. This is linked to the development of the Disclosure Response Team, which will give the University a dedicated team to help with incidents of this nature, giving adequate support.

Also, to show added support, the University and the Welsh branch of the National Union of Wales are holding a march on Friday. The aim of this is to show solidarity and support for all student victims and survivors of violence and abuse. They wish to extend the invitation to all students interested in joining the cause. It will begin outside the Museum at 7pm, with placard making occurring at 6:30.