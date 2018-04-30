University’s Professor nominated for Celebrating Impact Award 2018

Professor of School of Social Sciences has become a nominee for a Celebrating Impact Prize 2018

By Rimante Bivainyte

Professor Emma Renold of the University’s School of Social Sciences has been selected in the category of Outstanding Impact on Society for the Economic and Social Research Council’s (ESRC) Celebrating Impact Prize 2018.

Throughout six years, this prize has been an opportunity to recognise and reward scholars and academics whose works have contributed to the society, made difference in research and collaborations.

Professor Emma Renold, throughout her years in academics, lead a research regarding gender, sexuality, childhood and youth by using creative methods to listen and engage young people in change on sensitive and difficult issues. In 2016, Renold launched a project called AGENDA: a young people’s guide to making positive relationships matter. AGENDA which was co-created by Renold and other 50 young people is a toolkit that seeks to help young people raise awareness of gender and sexual violence in schools, online platforms and various other communities.

This initiative has been acknowledged and consolidated in practice by Welsh Government-funded organizations that overtake Sex and Relationships Education. In the period of 12 months, AGENDA reached over 3,000 people including young people, youth workers, police officers, teachers and academics. Moreover, the project encountered an expansion to USA in November 2017 as part of the United Nations’ international Day of the Girl 2017 – 11 Days of Action.

Furthermore, the professor was actively involved in the creation of the Welsh Government’s #THISISME campaign which aims to challenge detrimental gender stereotypes in order to address the cause and outcomes of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence. Professor Renold said: ‘I am thoroughly delighted to be nominated for this award. It means so much to have collaborative feminist practices recognised and celebrated.’ The winners of the award will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Royal Society on 20 June.