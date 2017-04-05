Varsity 2017: Live Blog

10:00 – Delay at Lacrosse Our man on the ground James Lloyd, has reported that there has been a delay in getting things started. Are they still warming up? Do coaches want a few seconds to give a last bit of advice? Allegedly the delay has in fact been caused because the goals are stuck in traffic. Here’s hoping they get there soon so things can get started!

9:45 – Warm ups underway Triathlon has started over at Maindy Pool and Track, Golf and Ladies Lacrosse are underway and the girls are warming up over at Ultimate Frisbee. Reports say that crowds are still pretty thin, with more people expected to turn up as the day goes on.

9:30 – Recap from last year Welsh Varsity 2016 was a power struggle between the two universities. We went down to Swansea for team Cardiff’s fifteenth successive win over Swansea. The final score was 24-13, however Swansea took home the rugby trophy. Probably the most memorable moment of the day last year was the varsity streaker. You can find our exclusive interview with him here.