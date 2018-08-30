Wales Women close to World Cup

It’s been 40 years since Welsh football has made it into a World Cup.

By Rosie Foley

Wales Women are one game away from winning World Cup Qualification, they just have to beat England, the number 2 ranked team in the world.

With current standings at the moment, the Welsh side are at the top of their group qualifier with 17 points, England coming up close from behind with 16 points. Jayne Ludlow’s side needs 3 points to automatically go through to the World Cup, but this could be a tough task, as back in April the Lionesses held up strong and the Welsh side came away with a 0-0 draw.

Adding to this, England have on more game to play against Kazakhstan, however this game will not be important if they come away from this game with a loss. Therefore, with their British counterparts having a game in hand, the Welsh team will be hoping that they can confirm their place at the World Cup with a win on Friday night.

With it being played in Rodney Parade, the Welsh side are hoping for a home advantage of a supportive crowd. In an interview with Jayne Ludlow whilst she was at the National Eisteddfod she: ‘We’re a small nation, and the thing that small nations bring is that collective’.

So why not go down and show your support. KO is at 19:45 on Friday night.

Tickets are still for sale: http://www.faw.cymru/en/wales/match-centre/wales-v-england-31st-august-2018/