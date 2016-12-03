Warnock happy after goalless draw with high-flying Brighton

By Gareth Axenderrie at the Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City prompted praise from their manager Neil Warnock as they held high-flying Brighton to a goalless draw at home.

“We had to work really hard. I don’t think there was anybody who didn’t give everything today. We did exactly what we have been doing all week really.”

“They’re a good side, Brighton. They rip people apart. but today I never felt threatened.”

“Freddy (Gounongbe) and Kadeem (Harris) did well. The midfield won their duels, Gunnars (Gunnarsson) was fabulous. And the defenders put their heads in. I thought it was good.”

A bright start from the home side included a couple of shots from outside the box from Peter Whittingham and Aron Gunnarsson, both of which involved some promising work from Kadeem Harris down the right-hand side.

The half fell flat after that however, as neither side seemed keen to probe anything other than the odd long ball in the final third.

There was a half chance for Glen Murray mid-way through after some sloppy work from Joe Bennett but the striker was unable to make contact just inside the box.

In contrast to a dire first period, the second started very brightly. With only minutes on the clock, centre back Sol Bamba saw his header go just wide of the goal, prompting a reaction from the home crowd.

Minutes later, Shane Duffy received a yellow card and as the half went on, it seemed a goal was imminent.

First Joe Ralls managed to get a shot away, albeit comfortably wide, and Junior Hoilett, who looked for more lively on the right-hand side after swapping with Kadeem Harris, was causing Brighton left back Gaetan Bong problems that resulted in a yellow card.

A couple of half chances were all the bluebirds could muster as Brighton imposed themselves as the half went on.

Referee Roger East disallowed what looked like a Brighton opener, just as the home defence looked to have cracked under the pressure.

Cardiff seemed happy to hold on to a point, before a moment of madness from Bong saw him receive a second yellow with only injury time left on the clock.

In front of an incensed home crowd, Whittingham curled in a final cross that came to no avail.

It’s Cardiff’s first clean sheet since the opening game of the season, and their first under Neil Warnock.

“December is a big month. The two centre halves, I might owe them a couple of quid really because we’ve not had a clean sheet. We’ve been owed a few really.”

Brighton manager Chris Houghton praised Cardiff’s resilience, adding: “I think it’ll be a hard place for most teams to come.”