Warnock prepared for changes next season

The Bluebirds' boss has set his sights on a modest transfer budget

Neil Warnock revealed he is working towards transfers for next season and even admitted he would only need £5 million to spend in the window.

After a January transfer window that boasted only two signings, there are parts of the Cardiff City fan base that are calling out for new signings, and a striker is first on the list.

The Championship has seen some big money moves over the past 12 months, with record signings being spent on forwards especially.

Fulham’s top goal scorer Ross McCormack moved to Aston Villa in the summer for £12m potentially rising to £14m.

Dwight Gayle was allowed to leave Crystal Palace in the same window as Newcastle United made him a £10m acquisition.

And more recently Jordan Rhodes has moved on loan from Premier League side Middlesbrough to Championship team Sheffield Wednesday on loan, with the option to buy him for £10m at the end of the season.

It was this deal that Neil Warnock spoke of after his sides 1-0 defeat by Norwich last Saturday, Norwich’s first away victory since October.

“I don’t need anywhere near that sort of money (paid for Jordan Rhodes). Half that figure will do me” claimed Warnock.

His business since he joined the club showed that Warnock has the tenacity to do well in transfer windows even with a limited budget.

His moves for Junior Hoilett and Sol Bamba on free transfers back in October proved to be great acquisitions.

Sol Bamba has secured his place in the first team and Hoilett has been showing promising signs over the past few fixtures.

In January Warnock brought in veteran Hull City goalkeeper Allan McGregor on loan until the end of the season and he has already proved to be a mainstay in the side.

Cardiff City fans will be hopeful that the next transfer window will be more fruitful than last summer, which only saw a handful of players enter the club and who have all had mixed fortunes.

One position that must be addressed is a striker. Cardiff have seen three different recognised strikers find the net this season in Rickie Lambert (4), Kenneth Zohore (2) and Rhys Healey (1).

In contrast Anthony Pilkington, playing on the left of midfield, has netted 8 goals this campaign already.

It would appear that Warnock has already set his sights on his new additions to the squad.

Speaking after his side fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City last week, Warnock revealed he had already started looking for players.

“We’ve got two or three players we’d like to bring in, which we will try to do.” Warnock told the press.

“We need to do business straight away I think, not wait until the season starts.”