Welsh Open Day 2: Jak Jones scores first win

Welsh favourite Jak Jones progressed through to the second round of the Welsh Open today for the first time in his career, beating China’s Mei Xiwen 4-3.

Jones started the match with indifferent form, losing the first two frames before battling back to advance into the next round.

Jones admitted that he was worried at points in the match that lasted close to three hours at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.

“I managed to keep calm and wait for my chance but I was quite close to losing my head after going 2-0 down,” Jones revealed.

“It was quite comfortable towards the end I suppose, I just managed to stay in it and come good.”

This was Jones’ first taste of victory at the Welsh Open, having failed to make the second round for his three prior visits, and Jones admitted it’s always trickier with a familiar crowd around him.

“The first round in any competition is always very tough but just to get through to the second round makes me really happy,

“It definitely is a lot harder having family and friends here in the crowd. They all shout your name at every chance you get, maybe Ronnie O’Sullivan is used to it but I’m certainly not!”

Next up for Jones will be a match against either compatriot Rhydian Richards or Englishman David Grace.