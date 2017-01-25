Welsh Varsity back in Cardiff in 2017

By Rich Jones

Welsh Varsity will be back in Cardiff in 2017 for the first time in three years.

The annual sporting event between Cardiff University and Swansea University will take place from Saturday 1st April until Wednesday 5th April.

The two universities will do battle across 30 sports at various locations around the city for the Welsh Varsity Shield.

The Ladies and Men’s rugby fixtures will wrap up the event at the Principality Stadium on the evening of Wednesday 5th April, with the Men’s side aiming to regain the Welsh Varsity Cup.

Cardiff University VP Sport and AU President Elin Harding told cardiffstudents.com: “I am really excited that the Welsh Varsity is returning to Cardiff this year and it promises to be the highlight of our sporting calendars.

“It is great to see and support so many students competing at national stadiums and I hope that we can continue our unbeaten record in the Welsh Varsity Shield.

“It is exciting that we are introducing a number of new venues and have been working hard to ensure that this year will be the best year to date.”