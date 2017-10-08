Will society ever be free from white male hegemony?

Unfortunately, discrimination is something that has been buried for hundreds of years, and will not be easily eradicated.

By Andrea Gaini

In July 2017, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) released a study revealing only 6% of the U.K. managerial jobs are held by members of minority groups. The research has also discovered that only 54% of FTSE 100 Leaders are fighting to bring more diversity into the elite positions of their businesses. This shocking data comes in a period when the call for equality has never been stronger. At the same time, it appears that white elites’ attachment to power would even dare putting at risk the integrity of their own country to maintain it.

It goes without saying that it’s beneficial for societies when everyone contributes to the greater good, as this allows the provision of wealth and benefits to more citizens. However, the modern world has developed a series of mechanisms that emphasises the evil nature of people, instead of recognising the good one. A blatant example are European populations, who, despite historically benefitting from a more developed society, have imposed their hegemony over other ethnic groups, both on the European continent and in their homelands.

White domination is facing several threats from those lines of thought that believe in equal opportunities for all and have started a process of recognition of the rights of social minorities. However, this process is still far away from being effective in changing how societies are structured. White people fill 97% of the leadership roles in British companies, which inevitably results in a lack of meritocracy; therefore, societies never perform at their full capacity.

In order to be able to embrace and fulfil their potentials, countries need to evolve and develop a system where everyone can work their way to the top without being discriminated. There are many ways to do so, and the CMI together with the British Academy of Management (BAM) outlines seven actions that can be taken to solve the problem of discrimination in the workplace. One of these is by starting conversations on race, and asking for a real commitment to deliver diversity in business. Furthermore, the study describes the attitude of the leaders, as well as the offices responsible for increasing diversity, as very important. Collaboration, inclusiveness, and adaptiveness represent three key elements to the development of a more diverse leadership.

Nonetheless, the power of time should never be underestimated: time changes the world, not just physiologically, but also intellectually. If accompanied with certain philosophies, it will stimulate societies to reach equality for all. Unfortunately, discrimination is something that has been buried for hundreds of years, and will not be easily eradicated. Regardless, we have come a long way since the days of slavery and segregation. Therefore, positivity and open-mindedness are essential to understand and embrace the beauty of diversity.