Women’s 6 Nations Round Up

With a break in play it is time to round up the action from round three of the Women’s 6 Nations. The first game was Scotland versus England. With England looking extremely dominant in this years’ tournament, Scotland were trying to end this winning streak but they were unable to stake their claim on the match. England were able to score seven tries through the Scottish defence, leaving the final score 43-8 to England. Tries were scored by Danielle Waterman, Charlotte Pearce, Sarah Bern, Ellie Kildunne and Lagi Tuima. Scotland were able to muster up a reply in the first half with a score through Jade Konnel. This game was played in front of a record crowd of 3,278 in Glasgow, but there was also another record broken that night with Rochelle ‘Rocky’ Clark winning her 135th cap and becoming the most capped front row player in history. Waterman spoke after the game and was praising this England Side but notes there is room for improvement, “The cliché is that we’re building, we’re a new side, there’s glimpses of unbelievable rugby but there are basic errors that are letting us down at the moment, so that is something we can put right. Physically we’re going to have to step it up against the French as they’re an unbelievably dominant side in terms of their pack.”

The second game of the weekend was France against Italy. France are also looking particularly strong in this years’ contest and will come up against England in their next game. France played a strong game of rugby against Italy with Jessy Trémoulière scoring 22 points of the 57-0 victory. Other points were scored through Cyrielle Banet and Marine Menager taking two tries each and Agathe Sochat, Yanna Rivoalen and Pauline Bourdon also scoring tries. France’s scrum- half Bourdon spoke after the game and said, “We had to start the game well, which we did. After that we had a trickier period in the second half but we were able to manage our weaker passages and that made for a good victory.” Italy remain at the bottom of the table on zero points having been defeated previously by Ireland and England. France have also won three out of three along with England, it looks like they are in prime position to challenge England for the title.

The

third game of the weekend saw Ireland and Wales take each other on in

Donnybrook. Ireland came away with the victory after a tight game and an

impressive Welsh comeback I the second half, leaving the final score at 35-12

to Ireland. Irelands’ first scores came through tries from Claire Molloy and

Leah Lyons. Wales responded after the break with scores from Amy Evans and

Sioned Harries, narrowing Ireland’s lead to two points. Sene Naoupu put another

score past the Welsh. Further tries from Molloy and Hannah Tyrrell put Ireland

out in front. Irelands’ Head coach Adam Griggs said, “There was more

progression from us. Every time we’re stepping on the pitch at the moment,

we’re improving and that’s all you can ask for. Finally a few of those last passes stuck, which we’ve been working on,

so we are pretty happy overall. Claire

Molloy is immense. That last try, she’s running out there like a back-three

player. She’s invaluable to us,

especially her work around the breakdown as well, so I’m just delighted that she’s putting in

those performances.”