Women’s Rugby through to BUCS quarter-finals

By Izzy Amison

Things are getting better and better for Cardiff University’s women’s rugby team. After receiving the news that they would play at the Principality Stadium at Welsh Varsity, the girls in red stormed to a blistering 73-5 win against Bournemouth University last Wednesday to seal a BUCS quarter-final cup tie.

It was a superb all round display from Richard Jones’ side, with fantastic individual contributions, most notably from Forward of the Match, Anna White and Back of the Match, Gen Harvey. Both White and Harvey made two great breaks that resulted in two home tries.

And that left Head Coach Jones feeling delighted with the thumping win.

He said: “We played the most positive free flowing rugby this year so far. With great attacking play that enabled the number 10 to get four well worked team tries.”

But there was also comment for improvement, as the team gear up for a busy few months with a BUCS campaign and Welsh Varsity around the corner.

“Unfortunately our defence was breached once by a simple mistake that allowed them on the board,” Jones added.

“Overall it was a great performance showing good team mentality to go out and get such a convincing win in the trophy.”

With such a positive match, the team now have the confidence and ability to progress further in the cup and will look to add to that form to the rest of the BUCS season.

And nobody can forget the Varsity fixture at the 75,000 seater Home of Welsh Rugby stadium, in just under six weeks’ time.