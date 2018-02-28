World No.3 Judd Trump crashes out of Welsh Open

Thailand's Noppon Saengkham causes a last-64 upset with a 4-1 victory.

By Mark Wyatt

Judd Trump found himself dumped out of the Welsh Open today, falling 4-1 to Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham in their second round clash at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.

Saengkham started the tie superbly recording a top break of 98 to take the first frame.

Trump clawed his way back to take the second frame, but from then Saengkham fought excellently to close out the match and advance into the last-32.

Last years finalist Trump admitted it had been a tournament to forget after only narrowly avoiding defeat in his first round match against Duane Jones.

“I’ve got what I deserved really, I played terrible in both games so it was always going to happen,” Trump recalled.

“From the very first frame in the first game, I just didn’t get going. Obviously it would have been nice to have a run here, I’ve just got to try and get some form for the next few tournaments now.

“It’s always good to be back here, it’s very disappointing to lose though because it’s one of the tournaments I want to do well at. It makes it more frustrating, I tired till the end but my confidence just wasn’t there and I missed way too many easy balls.”

“I’ve been practicing hard so it’s frustrating, it’s been a long season so i’ll have some time off, regroup and get back to basics. Hopefully for the rest of the season I can play some good stuff.”