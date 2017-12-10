December Agony Aunt Questions

Hello Quenchers, it has been great hearing from you! Christmas is close upon us and I hope you have a wonderful time during the festive season. Make sure you take some time to relax as well as writing your essays and studying for your exams. You deserve a break after eleven weeks of university. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to you! Here are the first online Agony Aunt replies.

If you’d like to email me a question or to ask for some advice my email is agonyaunt@quenchmag.co.uk.

I want to get a first, but I want to go the sesh every night. What should I do?

Everyone loves a good night out, but you have to remember that you’re at uni for a reason. Four or five nights out might sound good in theory, but when you miss a week of lectures and get confused why you have no money and no idea what the lecturer is talking about then you may begin to regret it. You can still be a successful first student and go on nights out. However, learning to pace yourself is key, which may mean every night is not advisable. It won’t be good for you physically as you’ll regularly be hungover, tired and worn out, which will catch up with you regarding your health and academic progress. Agony Aunt recommends finding a balance between partying and studying. Don’t fret, you can still socialise everyday, but it doesn’t have to consist of drinking and staying up late. You can still go out for coffee dates, have your friends come over (dinner parties or house parties), or even calling up your friend for a chat – you’re still keeping a social profile and keeping in touch with your friends.

You should ask yourself why you want to go out on ‘the sesh’ every night? Then ask yourself, why do I want to get a first? Recognising which should be a priority is advisable. You’re at university, paying for a degree – that should be your number one priority out of the two! Granted, there’s nothing wrong with letting your hair down at the end of a hard week, but just remember that everything is okay as long as it is in moderation! Making small changes to help yourself get that first grade by keeping healthy, being organised and putting in these extra study hours will pay off in the long run- ‘the sesh’ will always be there, university won’t.

I’m really struggling with my mental health, some days I sit in lectures and really find it hard to focus, I want to do well but I’m finding it so hard to find the motivation.

Agony Aunt is sorry to hear you feel this way, however there are things Cardiff University offer that would be worth considering. Firstly, take little steps every day. Reach out to others and seek help when you need to. Talk to your friends, your family and let them know how you’re feeling. 50 Park Place offers support to students, and are trained to help students when it comes to mental health, focusing and finding motivation. Secondly, be proud of yourself with everything you do, for example that you’re attending to lectures. Though it may be hard, make time for yourself and do the things you enjoy. Whether it’s putting an hour aside to have a relaxing bath, reading a book or going for a stroll in Bute Park. At the end of the day, your mental health is the most important thing, so if you feel comfortable doing so, let your lecturers and personal tutor know how you are feeling. They will be able to offer any required support you feel you may benefit from, and tips on how to tackle the lack of motivation you are feeling.

I want to lose weight in 2018, but I’m struggling to. What shall I do?

Losing weight isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to be an awful experience either. Extreme dieting is something I would not advise, however. The worst thing you can do when trying to lose weight is cut out all of the foods you love and stick to some rigid, tasteless meal plan that leaves you craving all of the food that might not be the best! It is important to maintain the right nutrition, vitamins, protein and iron to be able to function properly. For example, a lack of iron and protein will make you feel lethargic and tired. Likewise, cutting out carbs will deprive you of energy. Considering that you may be revising or sitting exams, this is something you want to avoid. So rather than cutting out food types, eat them in recommended quantity. There’s so many ways to eat healthily that don’t involve a plate of lettuce when all you can think about is a big greasy burger. Research online ways to make fresh satisfying meals, and who knows, you might find a love of cooking too! Exercise is another great weight loss strategy (and also releases endorphins, which helps to de-stress). Go for walks – save yourself the bus fare! Tip: always walk distances that you feel safe walking. Try some new sports that you’ve always wanted to try – losing weight does not mean huffing and puffing on a treadmill – unless that’s what you like to do! It sounds daft to say that eating better and exercising is the best way to lose weight but it really is. Losing weight this way means that you will lose weight, feel healthier and happier and keep your wellbeing a priority even after you’ve reached your ideal weight!