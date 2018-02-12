February Questions

A close friend and I have been drifting apart lately, we’ve been friends for years and I don’t want to lose her but we have nothing in common anymore and seem to spend most our time-fighting. She’s been a huge part of my life for so long, am I clinging to the past or is it time to move on?

A difficult part of growing up is that friends tend to grow apart or go different pathways. It’s unhealthy to be in any sort of relationship and argue for most of the time. You might be arguing due to differences but it can also be because you truly care about each other. The fact that she’s been a huge part of your life is wonderful and you should treasure the memories you have together. However, holding onto someone when you feel that you have something in common might not be the best thing for the two of you. First and foremost, think about whether your friendship brings you happiness or whether it drags you down most of the time. After thinking about this you have a number of opinions: speak to her about it and see her she feels, not mention it and risks drifting apart unintentionally or move on and see what happens.

Everyone makes fun of me for living at home even though it’s so close to the uni, should I move out just to “an adult” or am I being silly?

You don’t have to move out to be an adult. Students live at home for a number of reasons. It’s unlikely that ‘everyone’ makes fun of you for it. It’s more likely that one person has said an unnecessary passive argument and has bothered you. Move out when you feel you are ready, rather than move out for the sake of it. Being an adult is more than moving out, it’s about being responsible. At the end of the day what matters is that you are able to get to university easily and safely. Your studying time at university is the most important thing. As long as you enjoy living at home and you are having a great time at Cardiff University.

Hello. I’m having trouble coping with the workload this year and it’s becoming quite stressful for me. I don’t know where to start with my assignments and homework. Please, can you offer me some advice on how to go about sorting it out? Thank you.

The best way to start an assignment is to look at the questions set out for the module and decide which question you’re going to do for your essay. Starting off slowly is better than tackling too much in one go and panicking that you’ll never finish the essay. Your lecture and seminar notes are the key to homework and assignments. You have a rough foundation to work with. Using resources such as JSTOR to form research and formulate ideas are also another way to start assignments. Getting past the feeling of uncertain is hard to do when you’re stressing out about the workload. You’re module tutor and personal tutor are also an email away if you have any questions, even better visit them during their office hours and ask for advice.