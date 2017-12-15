How to Make the Most of Next Term

Although exams are all on our brains, it is still important to have time to reflect on this term so far and set yourself goals for next term. Therefore, (early, I know), I have answered a few questions from our contributors to help you get the most out of your next term at Cardiff University.

If you’d like to email me a question or to ask for some advice my email is agonyaunt@quenchmag.co.uk.

Is there any point going to the library at university, or can I only use online resources?

There are brilliant online resources such as JSTOR which is a digital library of academic journals, books, and primary sources, which professors encourage you to use for secondary reading. There is nothing wrong with using online sources and it is not encouraged to only use online materials. A huge part of being a university student is learning how to use secondary reading to form arguments and to support your points with evidence. The library is the best place while at university to find academic essays, knowledgeable literature and critical quotes to support your essays. Libraries in university are life savers and by going to the library and using the resources the institution has to offer, your coursework and exam mark will only be better and more improved.

I haven’t joined a society yet. Can I join at this point in the year?

Of course, you can! The best thing to do would be to email the society you want to get involved with, find their Facebook group and join, or see if there are any social events with that society happening soon and go along. Members who run societies understand that you might have been uncertain whether you wanted to join or perhaps you weren’t aware the society existed. Do not worry at all. Leaders of societies are friendly and are the best people to contact if you have any particular questions about the chosen society/societies you would like to be a part of.

If you feel you don’t want to join a society just yet and would like to next year, there are many other options for you to be social. Getting valuable part-time work will keep you busy and proactive at university while giving you job skills and extra money for housing costs, food and going out. Joining the gym is an excellent way to keep you healthy while meeting others with similar interests. There may be groups outside of university that is of interest. Looking online for clubs and events in Cardiff is easy to do and there is a lot to offer in Wales’ capital.

Where can I find a job alongside university studies?

The Jobshop at Cardiff University Students Union is the student employment service which is owned and run by Cardiff University Students’ Union and Cardiff University. The service offers students a variety of permanent, temporary or one-off jobs to fit around there studies. Jobs from working in warehouses, marketing, bar work to be a waiter. For over 20 years the Jobshop has been valued and a trusted service used by students and employers alike. The Students Union and Cardiff University advertise many jobs through the Jobshop. I’ve got my current job as a Communication and Marketing Intern and Student Ambassador work through the JobShop. Their office hours are Monday-Friday 11:00-14:00 and are closed on the weekends. Before you go to the Jobshop, register online at https://www.cardiffstudents.com/jobs-skills/jobshop/ If you have any questions email jobshop@cardiff.ac.uk or call 029 2078 1535/6

By Rachel Nurse