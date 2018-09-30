The Little Book of Adulting / The Little Book of Politics | Book Review

By Mel Lynch

Title: The Little Book of Adulting

Author: Quentin Parker

Price: £6.99

Upon initially inspecting the title, I’ll be honest in admitting I audibly scoffed. Despite best intentions often mini self help books of this variety can come across as a tad patronising, serving ‘top tips’ with a side of condescension. However, to my delight, The Little book of Adulting proved to provide the exact opposite.

The book works as a bible for those trying to navigate the intricacies of Adulthood we’re left to teach ourselves outside of the classroom. No stone of grownup hood is left unturned as the reader it tentatively guided through how to better take care of their Mind, Body, Finances, Work, Home and Cleaning. The easy to read sections are playfully written, constructed to make light of the essential and often monotonous tasks we all have to do at some point. Where the reader is given the tools needed to complete these tasks as pain free as possible.

Despite not specifically marketed towards students, this guide has already proved to be of use to myself. Within the ‘Body’ section there lies a number of no-nonsense recipes, designed to actually give you some easily replicable dishes, without the hidden steps student cook books often slip in. In addition to this, the hobbies section was a personal favourite section of mine. Not only does the guide cater for a range of budgets but is also conscious of different tastes. The book includes tips on how to better spend your free time, still doing the activities you love but with an air of sophistication.

The Little book of Adulting will be the necessity you never knew you needed, I highly recommend it to anyone attempting to get their life together, or to at least give off the impression that’s the case.

Title: The Little Book of Politics

Author: Steven Gauge

Price: £6.99

In a similar aesthetically pleasing format to The Little Book of Adulting, The Little Book of Politics provides its readers with answers to those burning questions we are all too embarrassed to ask. The creeping dread of incompetence has always followed me around when I think about the complex world of politics. The jargon laden definitions often leave me feeling inadequate, reluctant to join in conversations despite desperately wanting to but not having the cultural capital to participate.

The Little Book of Politics is essentially a whistle stop tour of UK politics, giving you the who’s, what’s, Where’s and When’s, with a cheeky bit of history splashed throughout. The guide masters the use of simple digestible language, a skill that apparently UK Politicians’ themselves have struggled to succeed using. The book could be of use to a number of readers not just the newbies, where the concise and clear text gives tips on how to break into the world of politics yourself and truly make a difference.

So if you’re after a none patronising introduction to the world of politics or even just a few tips on how to be heard, this is a guide I’d recommend checking out this Autumn.