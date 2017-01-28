Preview: Josie Long, Clwb Ifor Bach

By Becca Moody (Photography by Giles Smith)

Scheduled dates for stand up comedian Josie Long’s tour dates at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff have been moved from February to May.

You may have heard of Josie Long from her recent Radio 4 sitcom, Romance and Adventure, which she wrote and starred in, as well as from appearances on 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown and Have I Got News for You. Something Better is Josie’s eighth stand up show, and its core focus is on finding positivity within a world that is becoming increasingly politically unstable and sinister. The comic works to find a brighter side to the current political situation in the UK; will she be the person to find a positive spin on Brexit?

As is Josie Long’s style, her views are presented alongside a refreshingly open introspective look at her own situation. Josie considers where she thought she’d be at the age of 34 and where she finds herself today. And what’s most endearing about this performer is that she relishes in the unexpected and unpredictable parts of life, being unafraid of emotionally vulnerability on stage. Audiences can expect something different from Josie with every single new hour of stand up; she’s the kind of comic who is constantly evolving in terms of her material and her outlook: definitely one to look out for when she visits Cardiff.

Josie will now be coming to Cardiff to perform at Clwb Ifor Bach on Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th of May. To book tickets, visit her website (www.josielong.com) or phone 02920 232 199.