Preview: Northern Ballet’s Cassanova, New Theatre

After a three year absence, New Theatre Cardiff is looking forward to welcoming Northern Ballet back to Wales with the World Premiere Tour of Casanova.

Following numerous requests from fans, Northern Ballet is to return to Cardiff’s New Theatre this April with a brand new production about history’s most notorious lover in the new ballet Casanova. Sure to delight fans following a three year absence from Wales, the internationally acclaimed company will transport audiences to 18th century Venice to tell the story of the infamous Italian adventurer in a seductive masquerade of passion and politics, and a true story so sensational you won’t believe it’s real.

In Northern Ballet’s Casanova the fiercely intellectual Giacomo Casanova leads a controversial life consumed by his desires. He dabbles in careers as a scam artist, violinist, alchemist and church cleric but with a penchant for gambling and women, his exploits lead him into a whirlwind of scandal and excess resulting in imprisonment and exile. A true story so sensational you won’t believe it’s real.

Casanova will is choreographed by award-winning Kenneth Tindall who was most recently nominated for Best Classical Choreography and the Emerging Artist Award at the 2015 National Dance Awards.

With a stellar creative team, Kenneth Tindall has co-created the work with actor, dramatist and historical biographer Ian Kelly, author of the 2008 Sunday Times Biography of the Year Casanova. The production will be set to an original score by modern classical, film and television composer Kerry Muzzey, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia. Sumptuous sets and costumes are designed by Tony and Olivier award winning Christopher Oram, whose recent credits include Hughie for the Booth Theatre, New York and The Winter’s Tale for the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company at the Garrick Theatre.

Northern Ballet’s Casanova is at the New Theatre on Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 April 2017. Tickets are on sale now from £10.00 – £30.00*. For further details about the show or to book tickets visit www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk.